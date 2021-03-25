US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Outlook shifts to constructive above 92.58

DXY clinches fresh 2021 highs near 92.70 on Wednesday.

Extra gains remain on the cards above the 200-day SMA.

The dollar picks up further traction and advances to new yearly peaks near 92.70 in the second half of the week.

If DXY manages to advance above the 200-day SMA at 92.58 on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive and allow for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the near/medium-term.

Further north of this area there is a minor hurdle at the 93.00 yardstick ahead of the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

DXY daily chart