US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Now targets the 2022 high at 96.46

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY advances to multi-day highs and flirts with 96.00.
  • The YTD peak at 96.46 emerges as the next hurdle of note.

DXY quickly leaves behind Friday’s downtick and resumes the way up to the proximity of the 96.00 mark on Monday.

The intense upside in the dollar has recently surpassed the 4-month line, today near 95.30, and in doing so it has reinstated the short-term bullish bias. That said, a break above the temporary barrier at the 55-day SMA (95.89) should open the door to a move to the so far 2022 top at 96.46 (January 4).

Looking at the broader picture, the longer-term positive stance in the dollar remains unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 93.24.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 95.96
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 95.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.75
Daily SMA50 96.02
Daily SMA100 94.86
Daily SMA200 93.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95.84
Previous Daily Low 95.49
Previous Weekly High 95.86
Previous Weekly Low 95.04
Previous Monthly High 96.92
Previous Monthly Low 95.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 95.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 95.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

