US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next target… the moon?

- The rally in DXY stays unabated around the mid 99.00s.
- Further north emerges the 2019 high near 99.70 (October 1st).
DXY keeps pushing higher in the first half of the week and is already trading at shouting distance from the 2019 top near 99.70.
The market remains bid despite the current overbought levels in the dollar, as occasional dips are quickly reversed, and the uptrend resumed. That said, it should not be surprising a test of the triple-digit resistance in the short-term horizon.
Looking at the broader picture, the constructive perspective on the dollar is seen unaltered as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.79 holds the downside.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.51
|Today Daily Change
|14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|99.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.35
|Daily SMA50
|97.69
|Daily SMA100
|97.86
|Daily SMA200
|97.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.47
|Previous Daily Low
|99.14
|Previous Weekly High
|99.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.6
|Previous Monthly High
|98.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost
Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.
Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.