US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next target… the moon?

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY stays unabated around the mid 99.00s.
  • Further north emerges the 2019 high near 99.70 (October 1st).

DXY keeps pushing higher in the first half of the week and is already trading at shouting distance from the 2019 top near 99.70.

The market remains bid despite the current overbought levels in the dollar, as occasional dips are quickly reversed, and the uptrend resumed. That said, it should not be surprising a test of the triple-digit resistance in the short-term horizon.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive perspective on the dollar is seen unaltered as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.79 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.51
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 99.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.35
Daily SMA50 97.69
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.47
Previous Daily Low 99.14
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

