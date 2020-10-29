US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next target is now at 93.90

DXY adds to recent gains well beyond the 93.00 mark.

Focus shifts to 93.90/94.02 band in the near-term.

DXY extends the upside and puts further distance from the recently broken 6-month resistance line. In doing so, the index has opened the door to extra gains in the short-term horizon.

That said, the next hurdle of note is now at 93.90 (October 15) ahead of the monthly high past 94.00 the figure recorded on October 5. Further north comes in the interim resistance at the Fibo level at 94.20 and the 100-day SMA, today at 94.31.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.64, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart