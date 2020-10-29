US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next target is now at 93.90

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY adds to recent gains well beyond the 93.00 mark.
  • Focus shifts to 93.90/94.02 band in the near-term.

DXY extends the upside and puts further distance from the recently broken 6-month resistance line. In doing so, the index has opened the door to extra gains in the short-term horizon.

That said, the next hurdle of note is now at 93.90 (October 15) ahead of the monthly high past 94.00 the figure recorded on October 5. Further north comes in the interim resistance at the Fibo level at 94.20 and the 100-day SMA, today at 94.31.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.64, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.7
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 93.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.35
Daily SMA50 93.29
Daily SMA100 94.35
Daily SMA200 96.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.64
Previous Daily Low 93.02
Previous Weekly High 93.77
Previous Weekly Low 92.47
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 94
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

