US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90

- DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday.
- Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.
DXY comes under some selling pressure after recording YTD peaks around 91.60 during early trade.
The recent surpass of the 91.00 area gives extra legs to the dollar’s recovery and could motivate the index to attempt a test of, initially, the 100-day SMA in the vicinity of 91.90 in the near-term. The recent breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line (around 90.80) has mitigated the downside pressure somewhat and reinforces this view.
The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.83 the bearish stance is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.45
|Today Daily Change
|27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|91.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.55
|Daily SMA50
|90.49
|Daily SMA100
|91.86
|Daily SMA200
|93.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.58
|Previous Daily Low
|91.09
|Previous Weekly High
|90.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.08
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.22
