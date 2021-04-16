US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next support emerges at 91.30

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s leg lower met contention in the 91.50 region so far.
  • A deeper pullback targets 91.30 ahead of the 91.00 neighbourhood.

DXY remains immersed into the bearish territory, although it seems to have met quite decent contention in the mid-91.00s for the time being. This area of support is reinforced by the 50-day SMA, today at 91.59.

That said, a break below this area of recent lows carries the potential to spark another leg lower to, initially, the 91.30 zone, where sit weekly lows recorded in mid-March.

Further south is located the 100-day SMA just above the 91.00 yardstick.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.21) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.64
Today Daily Change 24
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 91.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.42
Daily SMA50 91.57
Daily SMA100 91.03
Daily SMA200 92.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.75
Previous Daily Low 91.5
Previous Weekly High 93.11
Previous Weekly Low 92
Previous Monthly High 93.44
Previous Monthly Low 90.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood

EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood

EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar bounces amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and unresolved Brexit border issues continue to undermine the pound. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally

Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally

XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.

Read more

XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops

XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. Expectations for ultra-low interest rates, inflationary concerns should help limit losses.

Gold News

The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?

The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?

Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing.  But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures