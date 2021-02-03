US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next stop on the upside at 91.90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the recent breakout of the 91.00 level.
  • Next resistance is located at the 100-day SMA near 91.90.

DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.

The recent surpass of the 91.00 area gives extra legs to the dollar’s recovery and could motivate the index to attempt a test of, initially, the 100-day SMA in the vicinity of 91.90 in the near-term. The recent breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line (around 90.80) has mitigated the downside pressure somewhat and reinforces this view.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.90 the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.24
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 91.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.38
Daily SMA50 90.52
Daily SMA100 91.89
Daily SMA200 93.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.28
Previous Daily Low 90.81
Previous Weekly High 90.89
Previous Weekly Low 90.08
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.20 as the dollar gains ground on hopes for significant US stimulus. Treasury yields are on the rise. The euro is not receiving a boost from upbeat inflation figures.

EUR/USD News

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels

Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.

Read more

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading

GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.

Read more

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears

GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

US Dollar Index struggles for direction near 91.00 ahead of data

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), comes under some selling pressure around the 91.00 neighbourhood.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures