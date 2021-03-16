US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside emerges 92.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY faces some selling pressure always below 92.00.
  • The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.

The dollar’s recovery met a tough barrier in the 92.00 neighbourhood so far this week.

If the recovery gathers extra steam, then DXY is expected to re-focus on the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.75.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.72
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 91.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.06
Daily SMA50 90.7
Daily SMA100 91.15
Daily SMA200 92.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.97
Previous Daily Low 91.54
Previous Weekly High 92.5
Previous Weekly Low 91.36
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data

EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data

EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys

GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data

Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data

Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.

Gold News

Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing

Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing

Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.

Read more

Shorts send out an SOS for help

Shorts send out an SOS for help

SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures