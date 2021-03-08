US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside emerges 92.46

DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30.

The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.

DXY adds to recent gains amidst the unabated buying interest surrounding the dollar and move further north of the 92.00 yardstick on Monday.

The continuation of the uptrend looks likely in the near-term. That said, there is a minor hurdle at 92.46, where sits a Fibo level of the 2020-2021 drop. Further up comes in the always relevant 200-day SMA at 92.91.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to a more constructive one and allow for extra gains to, initially, the November 2020 highs near 94.30 (November 2).

DXY daily chart