US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY consolidates the breakout of the 90.00 mark.
  • A serious move above 90.00 could reach the 91.00 yardstick.

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.

If the bullish attempt becomes more sustainable, then there is the chance of a move to the weekly high in the 91.00 region (December 21). Above this level, the prevailing downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat.

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.69, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.53
Today Daily Change 52
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 90.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.07
Daily SMA50 91.29
Daily SMA100 92.31
Daily SMA200 94.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.25
Previous Daily Low 89.66
Previous Weekly High 90.25
Previous Weekly Low 89.21
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce

Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed

The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures