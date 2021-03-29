US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in 93.00

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY challenges 2021 highs just below 93.00 on Monday.
  • The next target of note is located at the 93.00 yardstick.

The dollar looks to extend the rally at the beginning of the week, although DXY struggles to gather further upside traction for the time being.

A break above YTD highs in the 92.90 area should allow for the continuation of the uptrend in the very near-term. That said, there is an initial hurdle at 93.00 followed by the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

If DXY manages to keep the trade above the 200-day SMA (92.54) on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.82
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 92.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.83
Daily SMA50 91.07
Daily SMA100 91.04
Daily SMA200 92.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.89
Previous Daily Low 92.65
Previous Weekly High 92.92
Previous Weekly Low 91.71
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

