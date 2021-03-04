US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

- DXY keeps pushing higher and target the 91.40 region.
- Bullish attempts face the next hurdle at YTD highs (91.60).
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).
A surpass of the latter, ideally in the near-term, carries the potential to spark a move to the yearly peaks around 91.60 (February 5), where the index is expected to meet a tough barrier.
In spite of the strong rebound, the current spike in DXY is deemed as corrective only, as the broader bearish view still weighs on the dollar. If the 91.60 region is surpassed, then the next focus of attention should shift to the Fibo level (of the 2020-2021 drop) at 92.46.
In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA (92.96), the negative stance is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.1
|Today Daily Change
|24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|90.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.61
|Daily SMA50
|90.41
|Daily SMA100
|91.26
|Daily SMA200
|93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.06
|Previous Daily Low
|90.63
|Previous Weekly High
|90.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.68
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data
DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.