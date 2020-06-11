US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the downside emerges the 95.00 mark

- DXY briefly broke below the 96.00 support on Wednesday.
- A convincing breakdown of 96.00 could allow for a test of 95.00.
Despite the ongoing rebound, the outlook on DXY looks bearish in the short-term horizon.
The index briefly breached the 96.00 level on Wednesday but closed the session above it. This area of support coincides with a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop).
If sellers remain in control of the market, then a potential drop to the 2019 low at 95.03 should start to gather some traction.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.1
|Today Daily Change
|54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|96.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.42
|Daily SMA50
|99.3
|Daily SMA100
|99
|Daily SMA200
|98.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.46
|Previous Daily Low
|95.72
|Previous Weekly High
|98.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.44
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.2
