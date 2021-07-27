US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Monthly support line, 21-DMA defend DXY bulls

- DXY flirts with bears around key supports, recovers of late.
- Bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful but a clear break of 92.50 becomes necessary.
- Bulls need a successful run-up past 93.00 to keep the reins.
US Dollar Index (DXY) keeps bounce off 21-DMA and a one-month-old support line around 92.60 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.
The greenback gauge dropped slipped beneath the short-term key trend line support the previous day before taking a U-turn from the stated moving average. However, MACD turns most bearish since late May and back the DXY bears.
Hence, a clear downside break of 21-DMA level of 92.50 could direct the quote towards the monthly low near the 92.00 round figure.
Though, any further downside will be questioned by the late June’s bottom surrounding 91.50 and early May’s top close to 91.45-40.
Alternatively, the recent swing high near 93.00 becomes the trigger for fresh upside towards the monthly top, also the highest since April, near 93.20.
In a case where the US Dollar Index bulls keep reins past 93.20, the yearly peak close to 93.50 will be in focus.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|92.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.55
|Daily SMA50
|91.38
|Daily SMA100
|91.5
|Daily SMA200
|91.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.96
|Previous Daily Low
|92.53
|Previous Weekly High
|93.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.51
|Previous Monthly High
|92.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
