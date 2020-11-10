US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 100-hour EMA

- US dollar index (DXY) trims the previous day’s gains.
- MACD losses bullish bias below the key EMAs.
- Immediate horizontal support lures the bears ahead of September low.
DXY sellers retake control while flashing 0.15% intraday losses, currently down around 92.70, during the early Tuesday. The greenback gauge bounced off a 10-week low on Monday before stepping back from 100-hour EMA.
Not only the sustained pullback from the important EMA resistance but receding strength of the MACD bullish signals also favor the US dollar index bears.
Hence, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since last Thursday around 92.45 becomes the immediate concern of sellers ahead of directing the greenback towards the monthly low of 92.13.
Should the US currency stays weak below 92.13, the 92.00 round-figures and September month’s low surrounding 91.75 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, a clear break of the 100-hour EMA level of 92.85 doesn’t guarantee the bulls’ return as 200-hour EMA, currently around 93.10, also stands tall to challenge the upside momentum.
DXY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|92.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.27
|Daily SMA50
|93.37
|Daily SMA100
|94.04
|Daily SMA200
|96.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.96
|Previous Daily Low
|92.13
|Previous Weekly High
|94.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.18
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps its range below 0.7300 as US dollar retreats with yields
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7300 even as the US dollar loses ground across the board amid a sharp retracement in the Treasury yields across the curve. Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine and upbeat Australian data cap the downside n the aussie.
USD/JPY corrects further below 105.00 as Treasury yields tumble
USD/JPY extends its corrective declines from three-week highs of 105.64, now trading below 105.00 amid a fresh sell-off in the US Treasury yields. The spot rallied hard on the covid vaccine news as the greenback picked up a bid on Monday.
Gold recovers from 6-week low but bias remains bearish
Gold charts mild recovery after Monday's 4.56% crash. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.
Covid-19 vaccine: A white swan for a ruffled stock market
Global capital markets were stirred today following the news that the prototype Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has prevented over '90 per cent of symptomatic infections' in a clinical trial of thousands of volunteers.