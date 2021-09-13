US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Inverse H&S on 4H keeps DXY bulls hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • US Dollar Index battles key hurdle to confirm the bullish chart pattern, picks up bids of late.
  • Firmer RSI, bullish MACD favor buyers, 200-SMA adds strength to the resistance level.

US Dollar Index (DXY) pieces the key resistance around 92.65, up 0.05% intraday during early Monday. In doing so, the greenback gauge battles 200-SMA and the neckline of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

Given the upbeat RSI line and recently bullish MACD signals join the bullish chart formation, the quote is likely positive. However, 200-SMA also strengthens the resistance level near 92.65-70.

Hence, a clear upside break of 92.70 will be a strong boost to the DXY bulls targeting the August month’s high, also the yearly peak, near 93.72.

During the expected run-up, the 93.00 threshold and late August peak near 93.15 may act as buffers.

On the contrary, pullback moves may aim for 92.40 but the 92.00 threshold and the monthly low near 91.95 challenges the US Dollar Index bears afterward.

Overall, DXY is up for a notable rise but bulls need confirmation.

DXY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 92.67
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 92.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.76
Daily SMA50 92.63
Daily SMA100 91.7
Daily SMA200 91.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.65
Previous Daily Low 92.33
Previous Weekly High 92.86
Previous Weekly Low 92.1
Previous Monthly High 93.73
Previous Monthly Low 91.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA

EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA

EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls struggle to break 1.3880 ahead of key data

GBP/USD bulls struggle to break 1.3880 ahead of key data

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3838 in the open today, holding in a tight range between 1.3831 and 1.3851. GBP/USD firmed to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday and did so despite a risk-off environment that supported the greenback. Markets are counting down to the Bank of England and Federal Reserve meetings this month.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA

EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 50-DMA

EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1810 during Monday’s Asian session. This marks the fourth day of the bear’s battle with the 50-DMA.

EUR/USD News

Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50

Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50

Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.

Read more

The In-Between week

The In-Between week

The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures