US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim up barrier emerges near 93.50

DXY is extending the erratic start of the week around 93.00.

USD-bulls are expected to meet a tough resistance in the mid-93.00s.

DXY is moving within a consolidative range with interim hurdle in the area of recent peaks around 93.50 (August 21).

Occasional bullish attempts should surpass this hurdle to allow for a potential move to monthly peaks in the boundaries of 94.00 the figure (August 3/12). On the opposite side, the 2020 lows in the 92.15/10 band (August 18/19) remain the magnet for sellers in case of the resumption of the bearish sentiment.

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.60.

DXY daily chart