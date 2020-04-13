US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support lines up near 99.00

DXY has started the week on a soft note below the 100.00 mark.

So far, the 99.00 region is holding up the downside.

DXY has come under further selling pressure on Monday after breaching the key support at the psychological 100.00 mark.

If sellers push harder, then the 55-day SMA just below 99.00 the figure is expected to offer decent contention. Further south emerges the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.16.

On the broader picture, the positive view on the buck is seen unchanged while above the 200-day SMA.

DXY daily chart