US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support lines up near 99.00

  • DXY has started the week on a soft note below the 100.00 mark.
  • So far, the 99.00 region is holding up the downside.

DXY has come under further selling pressure on Monday after breaching the key support at the psychological 100.00 mark.

If sellers push harder, then the 55-day SMA just below 99.00 the figure is expected to offer decent contention. Further south emerges the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.16.

On the broader picture, the positive view on the buck is seen unchanged while above the 200-day SMA.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.55
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 99.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 100.23
Daily SMA50 99.02
Daily SMA100 98.25
Daily SMA200 98.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.63
Previous Daily Low 99.36
Previous Weekly High 100.93
Previous Weekly Low 99.36
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.89

 

 

