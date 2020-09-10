US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 92.90

DXY drops further and threatens the key support at 93.00

Extra losses are expected to test the 21-day SMA near 92.90.

DXY is extending the rejection from monthly tops near 93.70 (Wednesday) and is already putting the 93.00 support under pressure.

That said, further losses are in the pipeline in the short-term, with the interim support at the 21-day SMA near 92.90 ahead of the more significant YTD lows at 91.75 (September 1).

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.31.

DXY daily chart