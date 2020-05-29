US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support emerges at 97.87

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains under heavy pressure and challenges 98.00.
  • Rising bets for a potential move to the Fibo level at 97.87.

DXY came under further pressure and is now navigating t he area of multi-week lows in the 98.00 neighbourhood.

Sellers now look to have regained the upper hand and therefore the door is open to further weakness in the dollar in the near-term.

That said, there is increasing bets for a deeper pullback to, initially, the Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop at 97.87.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.03
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 98.48
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.65
Daily SMA50 99.88
Daily SMA100 99.03
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.1
Previous Daily Low 98.35
Previous Weekly High 100.47
Previous Weekly Low 99
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.67

 

 

