US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim support comes in at 99.30

DXY stays offered although support emerged near 99.50 so far.

Next on the downside is located the 55-day SMA around 99.30.

DXY is prolonging the weekly correction from recent tops near 101.00, particularly after breaking below the key support at the psychological 100.00 mark.

If the selling impetus gathers extra steam, then the next area of contention should turn up at the 55-day SMA, today at 98.30. South of this border emerges the more relevant 98.85/80 band, or monthly lows.

In case sellers increase their presence, a test of the 200-day SMA, today at 98.32, should not be surprising in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart