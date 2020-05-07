US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle remains at 100.49

DXY is consolidating the breakout of the key 100.00 mark.

The next hurdle emerges at the Fibo retracement at 100.49.

DXY has managed to reclaim the critical triple-digit barrier earlier in the week, although it has failed to surpass the 100.25/30 band for the time being.

While bulls are in control of the sentiment, then the focus of attention will shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49, ahead of the April’s top just below 101.00 the figure.

Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.30/35 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart