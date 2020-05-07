US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle remains at 100.49

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is consolidating the breakout of the key 100.00 mark.
  • The next hurdle emerges at the Fibo retracement at 100.49.

DXY has managed to reclaim the critical triple-digit barrier earlier in the week, although it has failed to surpass the 100.25/30 band for the time being.

While bulls are in control of the sentiment, then the focus of attention will shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49, ahead of the April’s top just below 101.00 the figure.

Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.30/35 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.16
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 100.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.76
Daily SMA50 99.32
Daily SMA100 98.63
Daily SMA200 98.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.2
Previous Daily Low 99.75
Previous Weekly High 100.32
Previous Weekly Low 98.77
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data

EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, struggling to recover. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.

EUR/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.

Read more

Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.

Gold News

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing

Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.  

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures