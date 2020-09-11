US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle is now around 93.70

DXY fades Thursday’s gains and refocuses on the 93.00 level.

A breach of 93.00 should pave the way for a move to 92.70.

DXY is now trading on a choppy fashion above the 93.00 yardstick, managing to leave behind Thursday’s lows near 92.70.

Further consolidation now seems in the pipeline, although a drop below 93.00 should expose weekly lows around 92.70 (September 11). On the upside, the 93.65/70 band is expected to offer decent resistance in the short-term

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.29.

DXY daily chart