US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 97.87

DXY is adding to Tuesday’s gains and flirts with the 97.00 mark.

The next target on the upside is located at 97.87.

DXY has regained some poise following a pessimistic start of the European session on Wednesday.

If the recovery picks up a more serious tone, then the recent peaks in the 97.40 region should emerge as the next short-term target ahead of the Fibo level (of the 2018-2018 drop) at 97.87.

The recovery is seen as corrective-only as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 98.40, caps the upside.

DXY daily chart