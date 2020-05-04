US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 100.49

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is charting a bullish ‘outside day’ on Monday.
  • Quite decent contention emerged in the 98.50 area so far.

The recent downside momentum in DXY appears to have met moderate support in the 98.50 area for the time being.

If the recovery picks up further pace, then the focus of attention will shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49, ahead of the April’s top just below 101.00 the figure.

Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.30/35 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.06
Today Daily Change 90
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 99.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.83
Daily SMA50 99.28
Daily SMA100 98.55
Daily SMA200 98.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.22
Previous Daily Low 98.77
Previous Weekly High 100.32
Previous Weekly Low 98.77
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

