US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 100.49

- DXY has extended the corrective upside to the 100.00 area.
- Immediately up emerges the Fibo level near 100.50.
DXY has managed to briefly test the psychological 100.00 mark earlier in the session, coming under selling pressure soon afterwards.
Furthermore, the constructive bias is expected to remain unchanged above the 200-day SMA, today at 98.19. That said, if the index clears the 100.00 mark on a serious note, then the Fibo retracement at 100.59 should return to the radar.
If sellers regain the upper hand, the weekly lows near 98.80 should emerge as the interim contention area.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.8
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|99.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.2
|Daily SMA50
|99.09
|Daily SMA100
|98.28
|Daily SMA200
|98.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.98
|Previous Daily Low
|98.83
|Previous Weekly High
|100.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.36
|Previous Monthly High
|103
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.24
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures