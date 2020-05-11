US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Important barrier emerges at 100.40/50

DXY rebounds from recent lows and re-tests the 100.00 mark.

Further north aligns the key barrier at 100.40/50.

DXY is reversing part of the negative price action recorded in the second half of last week, managing to regain the triple-digit barrier and a tad above.

In the very near-term, the recovery is facing the next hurdle in the 100.40/50 band, where coincide last week’s tops and a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop).

Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.35/40 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart