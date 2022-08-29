  • DXY prints fresh cycle highs near 109.50 on Monday.
  • Further upside could revisit the September 2002 high at 109.77.

DXY extends the post-Powell rally to the area of 109.50, recording at the same time new cycle highs.

Further upside remains on the cards for the index in the near term. Against that, the surpass of the 2022 high at 109.47 (August 29) should open the door to the September 2002 top at 109.77 prior to the round level at 110.00.

In the meantime, while above the 6-month support line around 105.40, the index is expected to keep the short-term positive stance.

Looking at the long-term scenario, the bullish view in the dollar remains in place while above the 200-day SMA at 100.74.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 108.87
Today Daily Change 70
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 108.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.85
Daily SMA50 106.42
Daily SMA100 104.48
Daily SMA200 100.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.87
Previous Daily Low 107.53
Previous Weekly High 109.27
Previous Weekly Low 107.53
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 104.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.63

 

 

