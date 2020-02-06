US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside should test 98.54

DXY clinched fresh 2020 highs beyond 98.30 during early trade.

Further north emerges the November’s peak at 98.54.

The rally in DXY stays everything but abated on Thursday, managing to record new yearly highs in the 98.30/35 band earlier in the session.

Following the breakout of the 200-day SMA around 97.70, the index is now navigating the area above the 98.00 mark and has shifted the focus to 98.54, November 2019 peak.

While above the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook should remain constructive.

DXY daily chart