US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside should test 98.54

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY clinched fresh 2020 highs beyond 98.30 during early trade.
  • Further north emerges the November’s peak at 98.54.

The rally in DXY stays everything but abated on Thursday, managing to record new yearly highs in the 98.30/35 band earlier in the session.

Following the breakout of the 200-day SMA around 97.70, the index is now navigating the area above the 98.00 mark and has shifted the focus to 98.54, November 2019 peak.

While above the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook should remain constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.32
Today Daily Change 13
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 98.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.66
Daily SMA50 97.47
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.32
Previous Daily Low 97.9
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 98
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

