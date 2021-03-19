US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside seen above 92.00

DXY adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches 92.00.

The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.

The index regains the upper hand along with renewed USD-strength and trades in pre-FOMC levels at shouting distance from the 92.00 yardstick.

In the meantime, extra gains stay on the cards for DXY, with bulls’ aspirations now targeting the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.68.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains in the shorter horizon.

DXY daily chart