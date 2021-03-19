US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside seen above 92.00

- DXY adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches 92.00.
- The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.
The index regains the upper hand along with renewed USD-strength and trades in pre-FOMC levels at shouting distance from the 92.00 yardstick.
In the meantime, extra gains stay on the cards for DXY, with bulls’ aspirations now targeting the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.68.
A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains in the shorter horizon.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.91
|Today Daily Change
|31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|91.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.21
|Daily SMA50
|90.83
|Daily SMA100
|91.1
|Daily SMA200
|92.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.9
|Previous Daily Low
|91.3
|Previous Weekly High
|92.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.36
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
