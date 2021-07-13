US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside now looks to 92.85

- DXY adds to the current upside momentum near 92.40.
- The next hurdle comes in at the July tops beyond 92.80.
DXY extends the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and now flirts with the 92.40 zone.
The corrective decline appears to have met solid contention around the 92.00 neighbourhood so far. The continuation of the rebound is expected to target the July peaks around 92.85 (July 7) ahead of the round level at 93.00 the figure.
Further north comes in the so far 2021 highs near 93.50 recorded in late March.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the positive outlook for the dollar is expected to remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 91.38.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.4
|Today Daily Change
|26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|92.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.03
|Daily SMA50
|90.96
|Daily SMA100
|91.32
|Daily SMA200
|91.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.42
|Previous Daily Low
|92.08
|Previous Weekly High
|92.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|92
|Previous Monthly High
|92.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.74
