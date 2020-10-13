US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside meets resistance at 94.00/20.

DXY manages to rebound from recent lows in the 93.00 zone.

Next on the upside emerges the 94.00 mark and above.

After bottoming out in the 93.00 neighbourhood, DXY regains some composure and flirts with the 55-day SMA near 93.30 so far on Tuesday.

The continuation of the corrective upside is expected to meet the next hurdle near 94.00, where is located the 6-moonth resistance line ahead of a Fibo level at 94.20. Further north comes in the September top in the 94.15/20 band.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.90, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.

DXY daily chart