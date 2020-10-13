US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further upside meets resistance at 94.00/20.

- DXY manages to rebound from recent lows in the 93.00 zone.
- Next on the upside emerges the 94.00 mark and above.
After bottoming out in the 93.00 neighbourhood, DXY regains some composure and flirts with the 55-day SMA near 93.30 so far on Tuesday.
The continuation of the corrective upside is expected to meet the next hurdle near 94.00, where is located the 6-moonth resistance line ahead of a Fibo level at 94.20. Further north comes in the September top in the 94.15/20 band.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.90, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.18
|Today Daily Change
|24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|93.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.65
|Daily SMA50
|93.27
|Daily SMA100
|94.86
|Daily SMA200
|96.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.24
|Previous Daily Low
|93.01
|Previous Weekly High
|93.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.01
|Previous Monthly High
|94.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
