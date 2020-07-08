US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further losses seen below 96.39

DXY keeps the neutral-bearish bias unchanged on Wednesday.

On the downside, the next support comes in at 96.39 (June 23).

DXY is prolonging the erratic performance so far on Wednesday, always around the key 97.00 barrier.

If the selling pressure gains conviction, the June 23 low at 96.39 emerges as the next interim support.

If cleared, the move carries the potential to extend further to, initially, the Fio level in the 96.00 neighbourhood ahead of June’s low at 95.71.

DXY daily chart