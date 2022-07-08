- DXY extends the advance and prints new cycle highs near 107.80.
- Immediately to the upside emerges the minor hurdle at 108.00.
DXY has quickly left behind Thursday’s small correction and advanced to new cycle peaks near 107.80 at the end of the week
Further upside in the dollar remains in store in the short-term horizon. That said, the surpass of the 2022 high at 107.78 (July 8) should pave the way for a move to the round level at 108.00 prior to the October 2002 top at 108.74.
As long as the 5-month line near 102.75 holds the downside, the near-term outlook for the index should remain constructive.
In addition, the broader bullish view remains in place while above the 200-day SMA at 98.45.
Of note, however, is that the index trades in the overbought territory and it therefore could extend the corrective decline to, initially, the 105.80 region (high June 15).
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.4
|Today Daily Change
|98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|107.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.95
|Daily SMA50
|103.74
|Daily SMA100
|101.38
|Daily SMA200
|98.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.24
|Previous Daily Low
|106.71
|Previous Weekly High
|105.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.67
|Previous Monthly High
|105.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0170
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0170 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes posting heavy losses after the opening bell, however, the pair is struggling to push higher.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. Although the greenback is having a tough time preserving its strength after NFP, the risk-averse market environment is not allowing the British pound to find demand.
Gold turns south after spiking above $1,750 on US data
Gold jumped above $1,750 with the initial reaction to the Nonfarm Payrolls report in the early American session but ended up reversing its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising nearly 3% on the day, XAU/USD trades in negative territory below $1,740.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!