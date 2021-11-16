US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further gains on the table

- DXY adds to Monday’s advance and clinches new tops.
- Next on the upside comes the 95.70 area.
DXY manages to advance further and records new cycle highs past 95.60 on turnaround Tuesday.
If the buying interest picks up extra impulse, then the index is predicted to test the June 2020 low at 95.71. If cleared, then the focus of attention is seen gyrating to 97.80 (high June 30 2020).
Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen intact above the 200-day SMA at 92.18.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.54
|Today Daily Change
|22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|95.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.15
|Daily SMA50
|93.77
|Daily SMA100
|93.19
|Daily SMA200
|92.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.6
|Previous Daily Low
|94.97
|Previous Weekly High
|95.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.39
