US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further gains now target the mid-98.00s

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY prints fresh yearly highs in the 98.00 neighbourhood.
  • Immediately to the upside aligns 98.54, November’s high.

The upside momentum in the dollar remains well and sound for yet another session and is now lifting DXY to new YTD peaks beyond 98.00 the figure.

Above this area, the index should target the November’s peak in the mid-98.00s.

In the broader picture, the outlook on the buck is seen constructive while above t he 200-day SMA, today at 97.72.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.01
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 97.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.28
Daily SMA50 97.51
Daily SMA100 97.89
Daily SMA200 97.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98
Previous Daily Low 97.8
Previous Weekly High 97.95
Previous Weekly Low 97.39
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh yearly lows, about to challenge 1.1000

EUR/USD at fresh yearly lows, about to challenge 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the critical level, as the dollar’s demand eased but didn’t recede. Market players waiting for US Durable Goods Orders.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves

GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves

GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs. 

Read more

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.

Oil News

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures