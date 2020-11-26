US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further decline remains on the table

- DXY meets contention in the vicinity of 91.80 on Thursday.
- Immediately to the downside emerges the YTD lows at 91.74.
DXY survives around the 8-month support line in the 92.00 area and so far manages to bounce off earlier lows in the 91.85/80 band.
The outlook for the index stays bearish, in the meantime, leaving the door open to a deeper pullback to, initially, the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1) ahead of the April 2018 lows near 89.20.
In the near-term, the selling pressure is seen mitigating somewhat above weekly highs at 93.20 (November 11). However, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.06, the negative view is forecast to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.06
|Today Daily Change
|25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|91.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.84
|Daily SMA50
|93.25
|Daily SMA100
|93.49
|Daily SMA200
|96.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.26
|Previous Daily Low
|91.93
|Previous Weekly High
|92.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.2
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.53
