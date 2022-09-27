  • DXY gives away part of Monday’s intense move above 114.00.
  • Corrective move is expected to persist in the near term.

DXY comes under pressure and sheds some ground following recent cycle highs near 114.50 (September 26).

In the meantime, extra losses appear favoured in the current context of overbought levels and could extend further in the very near term at least.

That said, occasional bouts of weakness could be deemed as buying opportunities with the immediate target now emerging at the round level at 115.00 ahead of the May 2002 high at 115.32.

The prospects for extra gains in the dollar should remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 7-month support line near 106.90.

In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 102.21.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 113.86
Today Daily Change 69
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 114.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.31
Daily SMA50 108.32
Daily SMA100 106.37
Daily SMA200 102.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 114.67
Previous Daily Low 112.9
Previous Weekly High 113.24
Previous Weekly Low 109.36
Previous Monthly High 109.48
Previous Monthly Low 104.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 113.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 113.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 113.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 112.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 111.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 114.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 115.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.66

 

 

