US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further consolidation not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week.
  • Extra consolidation looks in the pipeline in the very near term.

DXY fades further the Monday’s advance to the vicinity of the key barrier at 93.00 the figure and returns to the mid-92.00s, coincident with the 10-day SMA.

In light of the recent price action, further consolidation should not be ruled out. That said, the immediate resistance is located at recent tops around 92.90, while the 92.30 region should hold the initial test on the downside.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the constructive stance on the dollar is seen unchanged while bove the 200-day SMA, today at 91.38.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.53
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 92.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.76
Daily SMA50 92.64
Daily SMA100 91.72
Daily SMA200 91.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.88
Previous Daily Low 92.57
Previous Weekly High 92.86
Previous Weekly Low 92.1
Previous Monthly High 93.73
Previous Monthly Low 91.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.13

 

 

Latest Forex News

