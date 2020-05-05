US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Focus stays on the 100.49 level

DXY is extending the upbeat momentum following Monday’s gains.

The 100.00 barrier emerges as the interim hurdle in the near term.

DXY is prolonging the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and is now approaching the psychological barrier at 100.00 the figure.

If the recovery picks up further pace, then the focus of attention will shift to the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49, ahead of the April’s top just below 101.00 the figure.

Further out, the 200-day SMA in the 98.30/35 band is expected to hold the downside in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart