US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Failure at 97.70 could spark some correction

- The upside impulse in DXY run out of steam in the 97.70 so far.
- Above this level the outlook on the USD should shift to constructive.
The index met a tough hurdle in the 97.70 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and so far yearly highs.
A breakout of this area on a convincing fashion should expose a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and the 100-day SMA, both at 97.87.
If, on the other hand, sellers regain the upper hand, DXY faces the next support at the 21-day SMA at 97.19 ahead of last week’s low at 97.09.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.63
|Today Daily Change
|11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|97.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.18
|Daily SMA50
|97.55
|Daily SMA100
|97.93
|Daily SMA200
|97.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.73
|Previous Daily Low
|97.58
|Previous Weekly High
|97.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.09
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.84
