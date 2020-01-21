US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Failure at 97.70 could spark some correction

The upside impulse in DXY run out of steam in the 97.70 so far.

Above this level the outlook on the USD should shift to constructive.

The index met a tough hurdle in the 97.70 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and so far yearly highs.

A breakout of this area on a convincing fashion should expose a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and the 100-day SMA, both at 97.87.

If, on the other hand, sellers regain the upper hand, DXY faces the next support at the 21-day SMA at 97.19 ahead of last week’s low at 97.09.

DXY daily chart