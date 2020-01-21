US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Failure at 97.70 could spark some correction

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside impulse in DXY run out of steam in the 97.70 so far.
  • Above this level the outlook on the USD should shift to constructive.

The index met a tough hurdle in the 97.70 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and so far yearly highs.

A breakout of this area on a convincing fashion should expose a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and the 100-day SMA, both at 97.87.

If, on the other hand, sellers regain the upper hand, DXY faces the next support at the 21-day SMA at 97.19 ahead of last week’s low at 97.09.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.63
Today Daily Change 11
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 97.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.55
Daily SMA100 97.93
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.73
Previous Daily Low 97.58
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD advances above 1.30 after upbeat UK wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 after UK wage figures beat expectations with 3.2% annually. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8% in November. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos

Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died. 

Read more

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold retreats from 2-week tops, drifts into negative territory

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1560 region in the last hour.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures