US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Failure at 94.00 could spark extra losses

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY failed once again to extend the move above 94.00.
  • Another test of lows near 93.50 should not be ruled out yet.

DXY struggles for direction around the 94.00 neighbourhood on Wednesday. This area of resistance is coincident with the 20-day SMA.

If the index cannot clear the 94.00 area in the near term, it could expose the resumption of the downtrend. In that case, the immediate target should be at the 93.50 region ahead of the 55-day SMA at 93.30.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 91.92.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.92
Today Daily Change 18
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 93.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.02
Daily SMA50 93.34
Daily SMA100 92.77
Daily SMA200 91.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.02
Previous Daily Low 93.7
Previous Weekly High 94.17
Previous Weekly Low 93.5
Previous Monthly High 94.51
Previous Monthly Low 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.21
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.4

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday's initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.

