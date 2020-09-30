US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra recovery targets the 94.70 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY bounces off lows and regains the 94.00 mark on Wednesday.
  • Next on the upside emerges the 94.50/70 band.

DXY appears to have met some decent contention in the sub-94.00 area so far this week and manages to regain some composure on the back of the resumption of the risk aversion mood.

Further north of the 94.00 mark there is an interim hurdle in the 6-month resistance line near 94.50 ahead of 2-month peaks in the 94.70/75 band (September 25).

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.05, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.08
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 93.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.44
Daily SMA50 93.32
Daily SMA100 95.42
Daily SMA200 97.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.3
Previous Daily Low 93.82
Previous Weekly High 94.74
Previous Weekly Low 92.75
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.64

 

 

