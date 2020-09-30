US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra recovery targets the 94.70 region

- DXY bounces off lows and regains the 94.00 mark on Wednesday.
- Next on the upside emerges the 94.50/70 band.
DXY appears to have met some decent contention in the sub-94.00 area so far this week and manages to regain some composure on the back of the resumption of the risk aversion mood.
Further north of the 94.00 mark there is an interim hurdle in the 6-month resistance line near 94.50 ahead of 2-month peaks in the 94.70/75 band (September 25).
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.05, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.08
|Today Daily Change
|39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|93.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.44
|Daily SMA50
|93.32
|Daily SMA100
|95.42
|Daily SMA200
|97.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.3
|Previous Daily Low
|93.82
|Previous Weekly High
|94.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.75
|Previous Monthly High
|94
|Previous Monthly Low
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
