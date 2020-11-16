US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses target the 92.00 zone

DXY remains under pressure well below the 93.00 mark.

Monthly lows near 92.00 emerge as the next support of relevance.

The downside momentum in DXY appears to have met some decent contention in the 92.40 area, where sits the 6-month support line.

A break below this line could accelerate losses to the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 band (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.34, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart