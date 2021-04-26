US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses on the cards

DXY stays offered and breaks below the 91.00 support.

The persistent bearish stance sustains a deeper pullback.

DXY adds to Friday’s losses and clinches new monthly lows in the 90.70/65 band at the beginning of the week.

The negative sentiment around the dollar should leave the door open to a potential deeper pullback to the psychological 90.00 yardstick ahead of the February lows in the 89.70/65 band (February 25).

Below the 200-day SMA (92.06) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the offered side.

DXY daily chart