- DXY comes down and retests the 102.00 zone on Monday.
- Immediately to the downside emerges the 55-day SMA.
DXY fades part of Friday’s advance amidst a better mood in the risk-associated universe.
While gains in the dollar appear capped by the 102.70/75 area, the resumption of the downtrend could revisit interim support at the 55-day SMA at 101.44 ahead of the May low near 101.30 (May 30).
As long as the 3-month line around 101.00 holds to the downside, the outlook for the index should remain constructive.
Looking at the longer run, the outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA at 97.03.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.07
|Today Daily Change
|37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|102.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.86
|Daily SMA50
|101.66
|Daily SMA100
|99.31
|Daily SMA200
|97.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.23
|Previous Daily Low
|101.64
|Previous Weekly High
|102.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.3
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
