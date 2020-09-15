US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra losses await below 92.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY resumes the downside and breaks below the 93.00 level.
  • Further south aligns last week’s low at 92.70.

The index is extending the bearish note below 93.00 the figure in the first half of the week.

The continuation of the downtrend should initially expose 92.70 (low September 10). A deeper pullback carries the potential to test a Fibo level at 91.92 ahead of the 2020 low at 91.75 (September 1).

The negative outlook in DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.24.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.94
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 93.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.9
Daily SMA50 93.88
Daily SMA100 96.08
Daily SMA200 97.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.33
Previous Daily Low 92.88
Previous Weekly High 93.66
Previous Weekly Low 92.7
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures