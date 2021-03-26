US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 93.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY clinches fresh 2021 highs just below 93.00 on Thursday.
  • Extra gains remain on the cards above the 200-day SMA.

The dollar alternates gains with losses at the end of the week, although DXY keeps the buying interest unchanged for the time being.

A break above YTD highs near 93.00 the figure should allow for the continuation of the rally in the very near-term. That said, there are no significant hurdles above 93.00 until the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

If DXY manages to keep the trade above the 200-day SMA (92.56) on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.84
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 92.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.75
Daily SMA50 91.03
Daily SMA100 91.04
Daily SMA200 92.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.92
Previous Daily Low 92.51
Previous Weekly High 92.17
Previous Weekly Low 91.3
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data

EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on better market mood, upbeat data

EUR/USD has been edging higher, rising toward 1.18. The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports, the blockage of the Suez Canal, and rising US cases persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates with 96.6 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3750, rising amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.

GBP/USD News

Cardano prepares for 21% upswing

Cardano prepares for 21% upswing

Cardano has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, eyeing gains to $1.35. The RSI validates ADA’s uptrend after bouncing off the oversold region. Recovery is likely to be a painstaking exercise, according to the resistance seen in the IOMAP.

Read more

XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720

XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720

A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.

Gold News

Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?

Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?

Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures