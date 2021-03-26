US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 93.00

DXY clinches fresh 2021 highs just below 93.00 on Thursday.

Extra gains remain on the cards above the 200-day SMA.

The dollar alternates gains with losses at the end of the week, although DXY keeps the buying interest unchanged for the time being.

A break above YTD highs near 93.00 the figure should allow for the continuation of the rally in the very near-term. That said, there are no significant hurdles above 93.00 until the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

If DXY manages to keep the trade above the 200-day SMA (92.56) on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive.

DXY daily chart