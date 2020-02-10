US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains point to a test of 98.93

By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY appear to have run out of steam around 98.70.
  • Next on the upside aligns the August 1st 2019 peak at 98.93.

DXY has started the week slightly in the offered camp amidst some profit taking mood. The knee-jerk, however, looks contained in the 98.60 region for the time being.

Looking at the broader picture, the positive outlook on the index is expected to remain unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 97.73, underpins.

Against this backdrop, the resumption of the bullish trend should target 98.93 (high August 1st 2019).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.62
Today Daily Change 12
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 98.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.78
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.71
Previous Daily Low 98.42
Previous Weekly High 98.71
Previous Weekly Low 97.44
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

