US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains look likely

DXY adds to Friday’s gains but still remains below 92.00.

The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.

The dollar’s recovery stays well and sound and lifts DXY to the vicinity of 91.90, where it appears to have met decent resistance.

If the recovery gathers extra steam, then DXY is expected to re-focus on the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today near 92.80.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.

DXY daily chart